A CAPTCHA that lets you play DOOM® to prove you're human (for educational and entertainment purposes)

The project works by leveraging Emscripten to compile a minimal port of Doom to WebAssembly and enable intercommunication between the C -based game runloop ( g_game.c ) and the JavaScript -based CAPTCHA UI.

Some extensions were made to the game to introduce relevant events needed for its usage in the context of a CAPTCHA.

Started out with a minimal, SDL -based port of Doom that can be efficiently compiled to WebAssembly

-based port of Doom that can be efficiently compiled to Tweaked the build to make it compatible with the shareware version of wad ( doom1.wad ) for legal use

( ) for legal use Introduced new unofficial process flags: -nomenu ( m_menu.c ) to skip the main menu and jump straight into the game -autoreborn ( p_mobj.c ) to automatically rebirth the player after a 2s delay

Introduced callbacks into JS land to be used by the CAPTCHA UI: onPlayerBorn when the player is born or reborn onPlayerKilled when the player is killed onEnemyKilled when the main player kills an enemy

land to be used by the CAPTCHA UI: Tweaked the default process flags in d_main.c to make the game more challenging: -skill 5 sets the difficulty to "Nightmare!" -fast makes it even harder -warp e1m1 jumpstarts the game to where the action is -nomenu doesn't let the player trigger the main menu

to make the game more challenging:

Built on the shareware version of DOOM® released publically for non-commercial use. DOOM® is a registered trademark of id Software LLC, a ZeniMax Media company.